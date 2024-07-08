EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Zeinab Harake, Ray Parks now engaged

Vlogger Zeinab Harake and Ray Parks are now engaged.

On Instagram, the content creator shared the news by posting photos of the basketball player’s proposal.

Ray went down on one knee and asked Zeinab the ‘will you marry me’ question.

“Yes,” Zeinab wrote in the caption.

Celebrity friends of the two congratulated the newly-engaged couple.

“God is good! So happy for the two of you,” said vlogger Alex Gonzaga.

“Finally, congrats Ray and Zizi,” said Donnalyn Bartolome.

Ivana Alawi, Sofia Pablo, and Katarina Rodriguez also congratulated the couple.

