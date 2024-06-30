Kris Aquino reveals new relationship with non-showbiz doctor in PH

Kris Aquino has opened up about her newfound relationship with a doctor based in the Philippines in an online interview.

Aquino first cleared with Ogie Diaz in a YouTube interview that she and Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste ended their relationship back in February.

Apart from the distance, Aquino said that her sons are not so fond of the politician and their opinions matter to her a lot.

Aquino then went on that she is now in a relationship with a non-showbiz doctor based in the Philippines.

“It just flowed. He’s a doctor and I think that’s part of the reason why it was easy, kasi alam niya kung ano ‘yung pinagdadaanan ko,” she said.

Aquino did not name her new boyfriend but only gave a hint that he is in Makati.

“He’s part of the reasons why I’m confident na pwede akong umuwi, kasi alam ko na there’s someone who will help in taking care of me. So obviously, by saying that, alam na nila na he’s a doctor based in the Philippines—in Makati,” she added.

Bimby then added that her mom is now more peaceful when it comes to the status of her heart.

He also revealed that Leviste and Aquino remained respectful of each other.

“He has always been respectful. He has always been nice to me and my brother—my family in general. But since before mom’s birthday, they’re not together na,” said Bimby.

Aquino then “saved” her son from more probing questions about her love life when she said that there was no overlap between the new guy and Leviste.

“Definitely, walang balikan na mangyayari. Magfa-five months na ‘yan,” she said.