Social media stars Cong TV, Viy Cortez now officially married

YouTube content creators Lincoln Velasquez, popularly known as Cong TV, and Viy Cortez are officially married!

The couple held their wedding ceremony on Monday, June 17, at L’Annunziata Parish in Muntinlupa City.

“No more kapitbahay, yes to asawa,” Cortez wrote in an Instagram post.

The bride’s P2.5-million wedding gown was made by fashion designer Leo Almodal, holding “more than a million” Swarovski crystals inspired by Ara Mina’s wedding gown.

Meanwhile, Velasquez’s tuxedo bearing the “Team Payaman” logos on its sleeves was created by Filipino designer Francis Libiran.

The couple announced their engagement last year, following the birth of their first son Kidlat in July 2022.

Social media users have followed the “power” couple’s journey through their YouTube content, with Velasquez and Cortez having 11.9 million and 6.7 million subscribers, respectively.