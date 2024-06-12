Social media users celebrate Independence Day with #rp612fic memes

Filipino social media users are stepping up the game in celebrating the 126th Philippine Independence Day as the #rp612fic tweets resurface on X (formerly Twitter), proving that the history can be retold with humor.

The #rp612fic stands for Republic of the Philippines (RP), June 12 (612), and fiction (fic), which social media users have been using to retell the country’s history while associating it with pop culture.

This type of storytelling began in 2009 by writer Paolo Chikiamco, according to reports, but the tradition spread online in 2017.

Since then, social media users have celebrated Philippine Independence Day with the said hashtag annually, revisiting the culture and history of Filipinos with memes.

With the #rp612fic trending on X with around 70k posts as of posting, here are some tweets to liven up your Independence Day celebration:

BREAKING: Josephine Bracken confirms break up with Jose Rizal. “I hope this finally helps all of us move forward,” says in an Instagram post. #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/yS6YEnuKhZ — Kieran Tiu (@imkierantiu) June 11, 2024

Sagot ni Josephine Bracken sa mga kamag-anak ni Rizal na inaakusahan siya bilang espiya dahil sa koneksyon nito sa mga prayle #rp612fic

pic.twitter.com/kaJgtydHip — yaaarl 🌻🍉 (@jarly_bee) June 11, 2024

Si Rizal nung sinagot ni Josephine Bracken#rp612fic pic.twitter.com/DIDjRVKbiA — R 𐚁 Cowboy Carter 𐚁 (@RadicAlpha) June 11, 2024

Mga Katipunero matapos gamutin ni Tandang Sora (circa 1896)#rp612fic

pic.twitter.com/8Nm4iCBGvL — yaaarl 🌻🍉 (@jarly_bee) June 11, 2024