EntertainmentLatest NewsPH NewsUncategorized

Social media users celebrate Independence Day with #rp612fic memes

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin9 mins ago

Photo courtesy: @imkierantiu and @radicalone7 via X

Filipino social media users are stepping up the game in celebrating the 126th Philippine Independence Day as the #rp612fic tweets resurface on X (formerly Twitter), proving that the history can be retold with humor.

The #rp612fic stands for Republic of the Philippines (RP), June 12 (612), and fiction (fic), which social media users have been using to retell the country’s history while associating it with pop culture.

This type of storytelling began in 2009 by writer Paolo Chikiamco, according to reports, but the tradition spread online in 2017. 

Since then, social media users have celebrated Philippine Independence Day with the said hashtag annually, revisiting the culture and history of Filipinos with memes.

With the #rp612fic trending on X with around 70k posts as of posting, here are some tweets to liven up your Independence Day celebration:

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin9 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 12 19T122949.635

Ex-Pres. Duterte calls out “overkill” bid to arrest Quiboloy

11 seconds ago
Burj

Burj Khalifa in Dubai to light up for PH Independence Day

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 08T121420.196

DMW Secretary recognizes OFWs on Philippine Independence Day

2 hours ago
DXB

Dubai Airport expects 3.7 million guests during summer peak season

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button