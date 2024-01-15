EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kryz Uy and Slater Young unveil the gender of their third child

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 46 mins ago

Kryz Uy and Slater Young have announced the gender of their third child in a recent Instagram post.

The couple shared a clip where they pulled a rope from a standee, revealing blue balloons and confetti. Uy captioned the post, “Road to #skyfam basketball team lets go 😄.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kryz (@kryzzzie)

In a YouTube vlog, Uy documented the gender reveal party held with her family.

Despite her earlier feeling that it would be a girl, blue balloons emerged from the box during the reveal.

Uy, who already has two boys from previous pregnancies, expressed her surprise, saying, “Honestly, I was expecting it to be a baby girl. I really thought it would be a girl. We all came in pink.”

The party, held at her parent-in-law's home, coincided with Uy's 34th birthday celebration. The entire family, anticipating a girl, had dressed in pink for the occasion.

Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

