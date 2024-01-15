Kryz Uy and Slater Young unveil the gender of their third child

Kryz Uy and Slater Young have announced the gender of their third child in a recent Instagram post.

The couple shared a clip where they pulled a rope from a standee, revealing blue balloons and confetti. Uy captioned the post, “Road to #skyfam basketball team lets go 😄.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kryz (@kryzzzie)

In a YouTube vlog, Uy documented the gender reveal party held with her family.

Despite her earlier feeling that it would be a girl, blue balloons emerged from the box during the reveal.

Uy, who already has two boys from previous pregnancies, expressed her surprise, saying, “Honestly, I was expecting it to be a baby girl. I really thought it would be a girl. We all came in pink.”

The party, held at her parent-in-law’s home, coincided with Uy’s 34th birthday celebration. The entire family, anticipating a girl, had dressed in pink for t