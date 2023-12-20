EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Geneva Cruz calls out Michelle Dee over ‘lousy’ uniform

Courtesy: Geneva Cruz, Michelle Dee

Singer Geneva Cruz has recently called out Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee over how the latter wore the Philippine Air Force uniform.

Like Dee, Cruz is also a reservist of the PAF. She noticed Dee was not wearing her military uniform at an event recently.

“I am proud of what she has accomplished for the Philippines but it is our responsibility as reservists to wear and carry our uniforms properly as sign of respect to the force, our nation, and our military men and women, most especially our active officers,” she said.

“Represent the country and the Philippine Air Force properly. Kaya hindi sineseryoso ang mga reservists. This is lousy, not snappy,” she added.

Cruz also echoed a sentiment by a netizen saying that Dee should wear the uniform with respect.

“I don’t care if you represented the country for Miss Universe but for as long as you wear any military uniform, wear it properly… Lousy as f…. Talagang binabastos na ang uniporme namin I condemn this to the highest degree,” a netizen said.

Cruz shared the comment and agreed with the netizen.

Dee has yet to comment on the matter.

