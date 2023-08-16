‘Hindi man lang ako binigyan ng second chance:’ Kristel Fulgar Kristel Fulgar reveals reason for cancelled hosting gig with Seo In-Guk

A wave of emotions swept over singer-actress Kristel Fulgar as she revealed the heart-wrenching reason behind the abrupt cancellation of her hosting stint at the recent fan meeting of Korean heartthrob Seo In-Guk.

In a candid video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Tuesday, August 15, Fulgar recounted the rollercoaster of events that led to the cancellation of her hosting role.

Despite being well-prepared for the event, she was met with a shocking announcement from the Korean technical director that her hosting duties were no longer required.

“First time kong naka-experience ng ganitong scenario sa 20 years ko sa industry ng entertainment. Nandito na ako 7 a.m. Nag-rehearse and then eventually, sinabihan ako ng [Korean technical] director na hindi na raw ako magho-host,” shared Kristel.

“Parang, huh? Sandali lang naman, parang ano nangyari? Parang ang tagal ko ‘tong prinepare, ang tagal ko prinepare ‘yung sarili ko dito. Wala akong ibang tinanggap na hosting kung hindi ito lang event na ‘to. Kasi nga, dahil para kay Seo In-guk, alam ko hindi naman ako super expert sa hosting, pero alam ko na kaya ko kumonek sa kapwa ko fans ni Seo In-guk,” said Kristel.

While acknowledging that hosting wasn’t her forte, Fulgar saw herself not just as a devoted fan but as a representative of the singer’s fanbase.

Admitting that she hadn’t given 100% during rehearsals, Kristel believed that her lack of energy during the practice sessions might have contributed to the decision to replace her.

“Since, rehearsal ‘yun hindi ako sanay na ibigay ‘yung 100% energy ko, so, kung nakulangan sila sa energy dun the rehearsal. Sabi ko po, ‘I will do my best’. Nag-e-expect ako na ipapaakyat ulit ako sa stage para mapakita ko ‘yung 100% na sinasabi ko, pero hindi raw.”

To her dismay, the organizers swiftly arranged for an alternative host, former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate and DJ Karen Bordabor.

“They didn’t even give me a second chance to prove myself,” lamented Fulgar.

Amid the disappointment, Kristel was able to get up close and personal with her idol, Seo In-Guk. Beyond just a fan meeting, she managed to share a selfie, perform a duet, and engage in conversation with the Korean sensation.