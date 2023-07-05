Isko Moreno defends low rating of ‘Eat Bulaga’ vs ‘EAT’, ‘It’s Showtime’

Former Manila Mayor and television host Isko Moreno said that the high ratings of their show’s counterpart ‘EAT’ and ‘It’s Showtime’ was due to the hype and drama these shows were involved in.

Moreno is currently among the hosts of the controversial ‘Eat Bulaga’ produced by TAPE Inc.

“Lumabas ngayong araw ang ratings. Ano ang pakiramdam na doon sa buffet ay mas konti ang taong pumili sa inyo,” television host Boy Abunda asked Moreno.

“That’s understandable because there’s so much hype, drama that happened in the past weeks and days. Kami naman, ang gawin nating ‘Eat Bulaga’ ngayon ay hindi na tungkol sa mga host kundi tungkol na ito sa mga viewers. Maging viewers-centric tayong show,” Moreno responded.

Moreno urged fellow hosts even from other shows to support each other.

“Now, if there will be a buffet—like in this case—lalabas lahat ang galing ng mga artista kasi may kompitensya. And we should not hate each other when we’re competing,” he said.

“Let us not create hate and expect somebody to fail for you to go up—parang para tumaas ka aapakan mo ‘yung likod ng may likod o paa ng may paa. This is our job. This is entertainment. Let’s be the best that we can be,” Moreno added.

Moreno added that in the end the public will win in this new found competition in noontime shows.

“I told them, ‘Guys, I’ve seen so many failures in life. I’ve seen success, challenges but one good thing about today is we’re gonna be part of history. At the end of the day, tao ang mananalo dito. Sabi ko I said, ‘Let’s just be ourselves—nothing to prove. Just be the best that you can be on that particular day.’” he added.