Paolo Contis says new ‘Eat Bulaga’ hosts can’t replace TVJ 

New ‘Eat Bulaga’ host Paolo Contis said that he and fellow host Betong Sumaya and Buboy Villar are not replacing Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey De Leon.

In a GMA News report, the actor, who has been drawing flak recently over her cheating issues and relationship issues, said that he is grateful for the chance to continue the show.

“S’yempre lilinawin lang naman natin, walang planong palitan, wala kaming chance palitan si Tito, Vic and Joey. Wala kaming chance dun,” he said.

“We were just called to work, to continue the show because ang gusto ng TAPE office na makapagbigay ng papremyo every day,” he added.

Paolo said that the new ‘Eat Bulaga’ hosts will give 100% to the show.

“I hope you give us a chance kasi at the end of the day pinatawag kami para tumulong sa tao, makapagpasaya ng tao. How can you say no to that?” he said.

Netizens and loyal viewers of ‘Eat Bulagam slammed the show with a new set of hosts. Some even called out the choice for Contis over his negative image to the public.

Other say that the show needs to put name tags now since most of the new hosts are not even popular.

The owners of TAPE Incorporated, the production company behind ‘Eat Bulaga’ broke their silence for the first time after the original hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey De Leon announced their departure last week.

In an exclusive interview with Pep.ph, TAPE President and CEO Romeo “Jon-Jon” Jalosjos said that they held a series of meetings with the hosts prior to their departure.

“We tried to meet in the middle to the point that everybody agreed already to all their wants but not 100%. Mga 95 to 99% we agreed already” Jon-Jon said.

The TAPE executive added that they were surprised when they found out that the TVJ will

make a big announcement as they were ironing out their issues.

For TAPE Chief Finance Officer Bullet Jalosjos, the reasons behind the TVJ departure remain unlcear.

“Tito Sen, ano po talaga ang puno’t dulo nito what was it that you wanted us to do? gusto niyo ba mawala kami, gusto niyo ba tuloy tuloy pa rin kasi after all the interviews hindi pa rin clear, why you guys left, why iiwanan niyo ang something that you had for what? nainsulto ba kayo sa amin?,” Bullet said.

Bullet added that the TVJ felt that they were bringing so much change to the iconic noontime show.

“Pamilya ang turing namin sa kanila, hindi namin problema kung turing nila sa amin ay iba, 44 years is not a joke,” Jon-jon added.