Mark Leviste flies to US to visit Kris Aquino on her birthday, Valentine’s Day 

Following their recent meeting in the United States, Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste decided to return to the US to visit the ‘Queen of All Media’ Kris Aquino.

The politician shared a video of him visiting Aquino in the US, where she has been undergoing treatments for her autoimmune conditions.

In the video, Leviste was accompanied by Aquino’s son Bimby as they approached the car carrying Aquino.

“You are so beautiful,” Leviste told Aquino.

Later on that day, Leviste posted a selfie of him with Aquino as they both celebrate the latter’s birthday and Valentine’s Day.

“Made it just in time for your birthday and Valentine’s Day. It may have taken more than 7K miles to be with you, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Leviste wrote.

“Although we have been apart, now that we’re together fills my heart,” he added.

“Happy birthday, Happy Valentine’s Day to us,” he ended.

On her February 13 health update, Aquino already mentioned that there’s a mysterious man supporting her journey to healing.

“You need to be a very determined man of your word to fly 13 hours each way to spend a few days with me on my birthday,” she wrote on Monday.