GMA, ABS-CBN join forces for surprise project with Viu

GMA Network and ABS-CBN are teaming together for a project with Viu in a historic move. The partnership, the first of its sort in Philippine television, was previewed in a video released on Friday, January 20, 2023. The teaser advised viewers to mark their calendars for January 23, 2023, at 12 p.m., hinting that something “unbreaking” is about to occur.

Many people are surprised by the collaboration between GMA and ABS-CBN, as the two networks have been rivals for decades. However, it appears that the two titans have put aside their rivalry in order to collaborate on this initiative with Viu, a streaming platform with whom GMA recently partnered with.

GMA and ABS-CBN had already collaborated, signing a contract last year to license some of Star Cinema’s most successful and well-loved films to show on GMA. However, this initiative with Viu is the first time the two networks would collaborate on a project of this magnitude.

In January 2023, GMA Network announced a collaboration with Viu Philippines to reach more viewers across the world by streaming its world-class programming on the platform. “The Write One,” featuring Bianca Umali and Ruru Madrid, and “Love Before Sunrise,” starring Bea Alonzo and Dennis Trillo, are the first GMA series to be accessible on Viu.

