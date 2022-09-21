Moira Dela Torre denies ‘Babalik Sa’Yo’ song is for estranged husband Jason

Singer Moira Dela Torre denied speculations that her latest song ‘Babablik Sa’Yo’ is dedicated to her estranged husband Jsaon Hernandez. The two announced their split this year.

“Nope,” she said when asked by a netizen if the song is a sign of reconciliation.

RELATED STORY: ‘Saan ba ako nagkulang?’ Moira shares story behind break up with husband

“Tanging ikaw ang sigaw ng puso araw-araw, aminin ko na sa ‘yo, ngayon lang nagka gan’to ako’y babalik, babalik, babalik pa rin sa ‘yo,” the song read.

“Babalik Sa ‘Yo” was released in July, two months after she and Jason announced that they are ending their three-year marriage.

Jason, later on, admitted that he was unfaithful to their marriage.

READ ON: “I have never cheated on Jason”: Moira Dela Torres sets the record straight in a statement

The song instantly became a hit and ranked second in the charts.

“Thank u for all the love uv given babalik sayo and for making it no.2 on the charts!! ly guys […] ps kanta lang to, wag marupok,” she said on a Facebook post.