LOOK: ‘Hipon Girl’ Herlene Budol finishes college degree

‘Hipon Girl’ Herlene Budol has reached another milestone by finishing her college degree in tourism management at College of St. Paul II.

Herlene recently shared her story in a series of Instagram posts and stories.

She was also recognized by her alma mater as the face of the school.

“To my Nanay Bireng & Tatay Oreng, you both are the priceless blessing in my life. I wouldn’t be where I am today without your inspiration & support,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

“To my Papa Herber, Mama Weng & Mama lhen & Mama @Tracy Pascual & my BUDOL Family for all your guidance. You all made my graduation more special,” she added.

She also thanked her supporters and friends for supporting her in this journey.

“To my KaSquammy Thank you for taking the time out & wishing my Graduation. love u all mga KaHiponatics at KaBudol ko dyan. To @sirwil75 & Ate @daisyinutz love u both to the moon & back!”

Herlene is also competing in the current edition of Binibining Pilipinas.