Edward Barber eyes becoming a Christian pastor

Actor Edward Barber said that he has found his life’s purpose outside the circles of show business.

In an interview with Star Magic Inside News, Barber said that he has found a balance between his work and personal life.

“Nahanap ko yung balance sa buhay ko sa labas ng industry at yung ginagawa ko sa loob ng industry. May mga bagay na I’m not willing to sacrifice it or mas importante yun kesa yung job here and there sa loob ng industry,” Barber said.

The actor and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate said he is grateful for the chance to be part of the ABS-CBN family.

“I love ABS-CBN. I love my family here. But at the end of the day, it is work. And I have other people that I love too outside…I wanna be in a ministry which is not a priest but a pastor. Maybe one day,” he admitted.

Barber clarified that he is not quitting showbiz very soon.

“This is still something that I love. This is something that I’ll be doing for a time but that’s Church Ministry just one of my desires. That one day, to be part of a ministry,” he said.

“They saw the change in me. I didn’t used to be the most patient son to my mom. I didn’t used to be the best brother for my sister. I didn’t used to be the best guy in general. I openly admit that,” he added.