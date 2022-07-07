LOOK: Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto offer glimpses of Thailand tour

Celebrity couples Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque, as well as Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson shared glimpses of their trip to Thailand on their social media recently.

On Bea’s Instagram account, she posted photos of her Thailand trip in her Instagram story while Dominic sought recommendations on where to eat in the Southeast Asian country.

Coincidentally Bea’s ex-boyfriend Gerald, together with Julia, also showed snaps of the beauty of Thailand. Julia uploaded her photo together with Gerald at Mae Klong Railway Market as well as a photo of them together at a floating market.

