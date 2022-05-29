LOOK: Sharlene San Pedro graduates from college, receives model student award

Former child star Sharlene San Pedro is a proud degree-holder now after she graduated from college.

The 23-year-old Filipina star uploaded her graduation picture on social media and received the model student award and finished her Psychology undergraduate degree.

On her Instagram post she shared a snap of her graduation photo writing, “Sharlene S. San Pedro. Bachelor of Arts in Psychology” after receiving her degree at the AMA University and Colleges.

In the comment section, her friend Miles Ocampo wrote, “PROUD OF YOU, MY BESHIE BESHIE!!!!!!”

“Congrats Shar!! So proud of you!!!” Barbie Imperial said.

San Pedro is a video game streamer with a wide following on social media and is active on showbiz for nearly 18 years.