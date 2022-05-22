EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Comedian Brenda Mage gets slot in Pinoy Big Brother show

Photo from Instagram: @iambrendamage

Filipino comedian Brenda Mage has got a slot in Pinoy Big Brother show. The actor got the slot in the “BigaTen” housemates of “Pinoy Big Brother: Kuminity Season 10” and will return to the competition after participant Madam Inutz was eliminated in a challenge.

He will join beauty queen Samantha Bernardo and Anji Salvacion.

Earlier, Stephanie Jordan won the ninth slot while adult housemates Zach Guerrero and Michael Ver Comaling won the Kumu marathon and joined Nathan Juane and Isabel Laohoo.

In January, Alyssa Valdez and Anji Salvacion were named the last two remaining celebrity housemates of “Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10.”

The “PBB” airs new episodes daily on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

