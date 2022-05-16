TV host Charo Santos-Concio reveals she nearly became an OFW

TV host Charo Santos-Concio said that she could have been an overseas Filipino worker while speaking about her new show “Shine On Overseas Pinoy”.

Her new talk show is a project with financial services firm Sun Life Philippines aimed to provide financial education to OFWs and their families.

RELATED STORY: Alex Gonzaga’s “office raid” vlog with Charo Santos trends on Youtube

“After ‘Itim’ kasi my father allowed me to do only one movie. So, my first movie was ‘Itim.’ Sabi niya, (He said) ‘I’ll allow you to do only one movie. But really, I want you to do a regular job because you finished a four year college course. You put your education to good use,’” she recalled him saying. “Ako naman, masunuring anak.”

“Itim,” directed by Mike de Leon and written by Clodualdo “Doy” del Mundo, was released in 1976 and later voted by Gawad Urian as best film of the decade between 1970-1979. It stars Santos as a young woman possessed by the spirit of her departed sister and after the film, she went to the United States and applied at the United Nations as an executive assistant.

READ ON: Charo Santos wants Daniel Padilla as the next ‘Hyun Bin’

“I was a fresh graduate. Natanggap ako (I was accepted). But then, soon after I lost my father. So, naiba ang takbo ng buhay ko (the course of my life changed). I chose to pursue a career in showbiz. And the rest is history,” she said.

The 13-episode series is hosted by her and premiered yesterday, May 14, on TFC Cable and Satellite, IPTV and iWantTFC and will be available in the Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.