Filipino actress, Heart Evangelista, posted Instagram photos of her trip to Balesin Island.

She could be seen on the plane as her team experienced some fun filled moments over food and drinks.

“[B]ack to my favorite,” shet wrote about Balesin where she and her husband Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero tied the knot back in February 2015. The couple recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

RELATED STORY: Heart Evangelista shows new look with pearl blonde hair