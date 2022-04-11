WATCH: Regine Velasquez expresses support for Leni-Kiko tandem

Filipino singer Regine Velasquez posted an Instagram video to support Robredo-Pangilinan tandem.

Regine declared her support for presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan for the upcoming elections.

“Ako po si Regine Velasquez-Alcasid at itinataas ko po ang kamay ni Kiko hanggang huli. Dahil mas liliwanag ang kulay ng buhay kapag si Leni at si Kiko ang ipapanalo natin,” she said in an Instagram video.

In his reaction, Pangilinan expressed his gratitude to Velasquez’s support.

“Maraming salamat Regine! Salamat sa tiwala at suporta. Malaking bagay para sa amin ni Sharon at pamilya. Tanggal pagod at hirap ang inyong tulong ni Ogie” he wrote.

Velasquez has joined the celebrities like Sharon Cuneta (Pangilinan’s wife), Gary Valenciano, Donny Pangilinan, OPM rock icon Ely Buendia, “Ako Ay Pilipino” singer Kuh Ledesma, and screen veterans Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano in extending the support to the tandem.