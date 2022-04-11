Piolo Pascual endorses Leni Robredo for president

Actor and Kapamilya leading man Piolo Pascual is now endorsing the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

In a video shared by the camp of Robredo, the actor shared the importance of unity and how it allows Filipinos to help each other out in difficult times, most especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video then shifted to the current pink rallies mounted by supporters of Robredo.

“Ganito ang itsura ng totoong unity,” he says.

Robredo’s rival Bongbong Marcos is also running under the platform of unity.

“Ang totoong pagkakaisa ay isang pangako na walang maiiwan, lahat tayo magkakasabay na humahakbang para sa pangarap na lipunan…. Hindi ito ‘yung pagkakaisa ng mga political dynasty para sa sarili nilang interes,” Pascual goes on.

“Iisa lang ang taong nagpakita at nagparamdam niyan sa atin sa loob ng napakaraming taon: si Leni Robredo lang. At si Leni Robredo lang ang tanging iboboto kong pangulo ngayong eleksiyon,” he added.