EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Piolo Pascual endorses Leni Robredo for president

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Actor and Kapamilya leading man Piolo Pascual is now endorsing the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

In a video shared by the camp of Robredo, the actor shared the importance of unity and how it allows Filipinos to help each other out in difficult times, most especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Regine Velasquez expresses support for Leni-Kiko tandem

The video then shifted to the current pink rallies mounted by supporters of Robredo.

“Ganito ang itsura ng totoong unity,” he says.

Robredo’s rival Bongbong Marcos is also running under the platform of unity.

READ ON: 16 artists to release song in support of Leni Robredo

“Ang totoong pagkakaisa ay isang pangako na walang maiiwan, lahat tayo magkakasabay na humahakbang para sa pangarap na lipunan…. Hindi ito ‘yung pagkakaisa ng mga political dynasty para sa sarili nilang interes,” Pascual goes on.

“Iisa lang ang taong nagpakita at nagparamdam niyan sa atin sa loob ng napakaraming taon: si Leni Robredo lang. At si Leni Robredo lang ang tanging iboboto kong pangulo ngayong eleksiyon,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

manny pacquiao lito atienza

Atienza no longer withdrawing from VP race

3 hours ago
dost pagasa agaton

One dead, over 18,000 displaced due to typhoon ‘Agaton’

3 hours ago
Jennylyn Mercado BJ Pascual maternity photoshoot

LOOK: Jennylyn Mercado stuns netizens in maternity shoot

3 hours ago
Regine Velasquez Leni Kiko

WATCH: Regine Velasquez expresses support for Leni-Kiko tandem

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button