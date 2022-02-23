Bela Padilla marks second anniversary with Swiss boyfriend

Bela Padilla proudly shared that she is celebrating her second anniversary with her Swiss boyfriend.

Padilla shared sweet photos of her and Norman Bay on Tuesday night.

“Happy second anniversary my travel buddy, fellow foodie, Billie Eilish album reviewer, master of plants (specifically chillies and citrus plants) and to the person who would still hang out with me even if there was a man park where men randomly talk about Marvel UYou make my days brighter! Also how cool is it that our second anniversary is on 2.22.2022?!” Padilla wrote.

Padilla introduced her boyfriend in October 2020 and they frequently travel together.

The actress said that she is now living in the United Kingdom.

“I didn’t move just to be with Norman although it does make it so much easier to be in London. At least now we are quite close to each other and he’s here a lot. I go to Switzerland a lot. It’s definitely a big jump and a lot easier. But I did not move here specifically for that,” Padilla said at the time.

“There are many reasons why I moved here. One of them is because I feel like the world stopped during the pandemic and I have been looking for something new to do in my life. I feel like at this point, I will be more productive here. It just makes more sense for me to live here,” she added.

Padilla has a family in the UK and has a British father.