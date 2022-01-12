LOOK: Hidilyn Diaz poses as Encanto’s ‘Luisa Madrigal’

Filipino weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz has posted a photo of being dressed up as a super-strong female character from the Disney movie ‘Encanto’.

The Olympic gold-medalist just posted a photo in her Instagram story with a caption, saying her attempt was “same same but different.”

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Hidilyn Diaz wears barbell shaped ring during engagement with coach

“Tinatry ko maging Luisa Madrigal kasi sabi niyo ako ‘yun, kaso waley di pasok makeup, hair and outfit ko,” she wrote.

Hidilyn Diaz from Zamboanga City ruled the women’s weightlifting 55-kg event at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and made history as the first-ever Filipino to win an Olympic gold medal since the country joined the Summer Games.

Her “Encanto” cosplay is quite fitting as the film character Luisa has superhuman strength, allowing her to lift large, heavy things, such as buildings and bridges, with ease.