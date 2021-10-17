LOOK: Hidilyn Diaz wears barbell shaped ring during engagement with coach

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz wore a barbell shaped ring as she got engaged to her boyfriend and coach Julius Naranjo.

The ring’s design appears to have been inspired by her weightlifting. Manila Diamond Studio posted the design of Diaz’ engagement ring on social media post Saturday.

The barbell-shaped design on top of the ring is also fitted with diamond.

“Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz’s engagement ring, was inspired by @hidilyndiaz’s love, strength and passion,” the studio said in its post.

Diaz and Naranjo thanked Manila Diamond Studio for “their wonderful creation.”

Sharing more details about the night she was engaged, Diaz said, “May birthday daw kaya nasa Vubble Dinner kami dito sa @sheratonmanila kaya triple date kame ni @missizacalzado at @laraquigaman saka may despidida party daw before kami aalis ng Malasyia kaya naman nagvlog pa ko, nagpapicture, at nagpacute pa ko,” she wrote on Sunday. “‘Yun pala mag-propose na!”