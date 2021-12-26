Vocalist Armi Millare leaves OPM band Up Dharma Down

Filipino vocalist Armi Millare has left OPM band UDD. The band announced the departure of the vocalist-keyboardist in a Facebook post on Sunday.

It read, “We’ll never forget how the four of us started out, how thrilled we were in 2004 to finally be playing at Saguijo to a crowd of twenty people.”

“Although we’re sad to see her leave the band, we wish her all the best as she embarks on her solo career. And we hope you can all support her future projects as well.”

Other members, Carlos Tañada, Ean Mayor, and Paul Yap, said they will continue to make music under Terno Recordings and thanked their fans for “supporting them through the years.”

“We are so grateful. We really wouldn’t have made it this far without all of you. Please keep supporting OPM!”

Since it was formed in 2004, UDD recorded four albums and some of its most popular songs include “Tadhana,” “Oo,” and “Indak.”