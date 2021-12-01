Expo 2020 Dubai offers to upgrade from ‘Festive Pass’ to season pass for only AED 150

Expo 2020 Dubai has offered the upgrade of their current ‘Festive Pass’ to a season pass at AED 150 to enable people to access more events at the world fair.

With the upgrade, visitors will get a chance to explore all the wonders of Expo 2020 Dubai until the end of the event by March 31.

The pass also offers 10 Smart Queue Bookings for participating pavilions and attractions.

This December 2, entry to the mega event will be free for everyone in celebration of the UAE’s 50th National Day.

Those interested to purchase the ‘Festive Pass’ or upgrade their Festive pass to Season Tickets may visit Expo 2020 Dubai’s official website at: https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en/tickets-and-merchandise/tickets (AW)