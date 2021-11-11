Congrats! Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay are now married

Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramday are now officially married.
The two tied the know in a private event in Bagac, Bataan.
Adarna was wearing a white wedding gown designed by Marc Rancy, while Ramsay wore a suit made by Bianca Cordero.
The wedding took place on top of a hill based on the photos shared by their invited guests.
Adarna also shared several photos of her gown hours before the private event.
“Cheers to my beautiful future. I love you you my dear wife,” Ramsay wrote on Instagram.
Among the celebrities present at their wedding were Dr. Vicky Belo and Beauty Gonzales.
The two became a couple last February and announced their engagement a month after.
Ramsay recently broke up with Andrea Torres while Adarna is co-parenting with John Lloyd Cruz.