Hidilyn Diaz now engaged

Staff Report

Photos from Instagram: @iamnoelferrer / @hidilyndiaz

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz is now engaged with her boyfriend and coach Julius Naranjo.

“It’s a YES! It was a magical moment,” Diaz wrote on her social media page.

RELATED STORY: Hidilyn Diaz reveals her three-year old relationship with coach Julius Naranjo

She also shared a photo of herself donning her gold medal and ring.

“Masaya ako kasi siya mismo nagsabi God is the center of our relationship, kaya walang duda magye-YES ako dahil swerte ako may isang Julius nagmamahal, nagintindi, at sumoporta sakin,” Diaz added.

READ ON: Olympics star Hidilyn Diaz now seeks to be world champion

Naranjo also confirmed the news of their engagement on his own social media page.

Diaz made history as the first Filipino to win the gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (TDT)

