Iya Villania raises concern over excessive wiping as her son gets nose infection

Actress Iya Villania has advised fellow parents that excessive wiping of the nose could cause an infection. She raised the warning after her son got scars.

Her son Primo got a skin infection on the nose due to constant wiping.

Taking to Instagram, Iya shared a photo of Primo’s face that showed his upper lip and nostrils inflamed.

“Just want to share this with fellow parents… Drew and I never thought this could happen from wiping your nose so much,” Iya said.

The “Chika Minute” host said her son had sniffles due to which he would repeatedly wipe his nose using a mix of dry facial tissue and saline wipes.

Iya said excessive wiping lead to Primo’s nose getting red and inflamed.

Their doctor said it was cellulitis and if it worsens it may affect the brain, adding however Primo is now recovering. The cellulitis is a common infection of the skin and the soft tissues underneath and occurs after bacteria affect the skin.

“Thank God he didn’t have to be admitted and looks like we’re recovering but just wanted to give the mamas and papas a heads up coz as much as we want our children to learn to be independent, we never want to see them in a situation like this,” she wrote. “I know… it’s a hard mix.” (AW)