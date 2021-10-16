Over 1,000 minors with comorbidities get COVID-19 jabs in Philippines

A total of 1,031 minors with co-morbidities received the COVID-19 shots in the Philippines.

These children with comorbidities aged between 12 to 17 received vaccination in select hospitals in Metro Manila.

The Department of Health (DOH) said that as of 4:00 p.m the National Vaccine Operations Center (NVOC) reported that the majority of the children received the vaccine at the Philippine Heart Center, Makati Medical Center, St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City, and Pasig City Children’s Hospital.

The other participating hospitals were Philippine General Hospital, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Fe Del Mundo Medical Center, and National Children’s Hospital (NCH).

The DOH said that there are around 1.2 million children with comorbidities aged 12 to 17 in the country.

The children with genetic conditions, neurologic conditions, metabolic and endocrine diseases, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, HIV infection, tuberculosis, chronic respiratory diseases, renal disorders and those immunocompromised are eligible for vaccination.

The vaccination was launched at the NCH and was attended by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and National Task Force for COVID- 19 Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

Children with comorbidities are scheduled to receive Pfizer and Moderna. The DOH also said it is seeking to encourage the adult population, especially senior citizens to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccines are available in their respective areas. (AW)