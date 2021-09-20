Angel Locsin denies running for public office in 2022 elections

Angel Locsin has no plans of running for any public position in the upcoming 2022 elections.

“Maglalagay tayo ng senador na karapat-dapat — hindi ako,” Locsin told talent manager Ogie Diaz when she was urged to run for senate in next year’s polls.

Locsin is well known for her charitable deeds not only for those in need but also for her fellow celebrities.

The latest to testify on Locsin’s kind-heartedness was actor Lester Llansang.

Llansang is now a delivery rider for Lalamove after his stint in ‘Ang Probinsyano’.

In an interview with Diaz, Llansang was asked on who among celebrities helped him during his tough times. Llangsang immediately responded and said Locsin.

“Si Gelocs kung tawagin ko siya. Si Angel Locsin. Yung time na tumutugtog ako sa bar niya dati. Lalabas yung anak ko dun, manganganak yung misis ko dati, tapos wala akong budget. Si Angel yung sumagot ng buong bayarin. Tapos ninang pa siya.”

Llansang said the actress never asked for anything in return.

“Hindi ganun si Angel. Nakakatuwa siya, hindi siya ganun. After nun, sabi ko ‘Gel sobrang thank you’, ‘Basta tugtog ka pa rin sa bar ko ha?’, Ganun lang. Walang ano, wala,” he added. (TDT)