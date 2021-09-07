EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Rabiya Mateo’s ex-boyfriend Neil Salvacion auditions for PBB

Former boyfriend of 2020 Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo has auditioned as one of the new housemates of the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB).

Neil Salvacion uploaded on Kumu his one-minute video introducing himself and explained why he should be chosen as a housemate.

Salvacion said in his audition piece that he is “more than ready to face new challenges inside the “PBB” house.”

Salvacion was in a six-year relationship with Mateo and he confirmed their breakup in June this year. (AW)

