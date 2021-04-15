Entertainment

Ellen Adarna describes John Lloyd Cruz as a hands-on father

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

Ellen Adarna said her former boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz is always present for their son Elias. The two are co-parenting each other after they broke up in 2019.

On Instagram, Ellen was asked: “Does baby Elias still get to spend time with his dad?”

Ellen said John Lloyd is a “present father” to their son, adding that the two consistently bond.

The actor, she said, even picks up their son and drops him off back to Ellen.

“He wants to be present. Elias needs his father as much as he needs me,” she replied.

Elias was born in 2018, the same period when Cruz decided to take an indefinite hiatus from show business.

Two years later, the two announced their split and are now co-parenting their son.

Ellen, on the other hand, is now engaged with actor Derek Ramsay, a month after they confirmed their relationship.

