Rabiya Mateo is the ‘sun’ in yellow evening gown by Dubai-based designer Furne Amato

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo picks yellow as her pageant color.

In the evening gown competition, Rabiya was every inch a queen as she graced the Miss Universe preliminary competition stage.

Rabiya dazzled with the Furne Amato competition which was described by the designer as ‘The Sun’.

The gown was also paired with sun-inspired earrings.

Amato said that the gown represents the sun which symbolizes happiness, strength and vitality.

“Even at 93 million miles away, it warms, illuminates and energizes us, making us feel our best and our brightest,” the Dubai-based designer said on Instagram.

The masterpiece featured a cape with citrine Swarovski crystals, which “added royalty to the gown,” said the designer.

“The one-sided neckline tulle gown is elegantly encrusted with Citrine Swarovski crystals on the bodice cascading to the hem and cape over alabaster Swarovski components, glass beads and paillettes,” Amato said.

“The dramatic and fitted silhouette adds interest and pizzazz on its own. The cape added royalty to the gown, and its beadwork was inspired by the radiance of the Philippine sun which symbolizes positivity and optimism. A hope for a new tomorrow, a world with endless beauty and happiness,” he added.

“Let’s take a moment and appreciate Rabiya Mateo’s stunning beauty,” a netizen said.

“She’s the sun for now, tomorrow she’ll be the universe,” another one said. (TDT)