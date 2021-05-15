Rabiya Mateo stuns in swimsuit round at Miss Universe Preliminaries

Philippines bet Rabiya Mateo did not disappoint pageant fans and immediately became the top trending topic on Twitter as she stuns in the swimsuit competition of the Miss Universe preliminary competition in Hollywood, Florida.

Rabiya wore a yellow two-piece with a beach cover-up. She started her ‘parasela’ walk showcasing her toned physique and curves.

South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Zozibini Tunzi introduced Rabiya as an ambassador of the Philippines’ education department.

The hashtags PrelimPina5 and Rabiya Fight For Your Spot became instant top trending topics on Saturday.

“The sun has risen to the Philippines! Keep going, Rabiya. We will support you till the end. Slay the stage and take your spot. Laban, Pilipinas,” a netizen said.

“Rabiya is ready for the 5th miss universe crown,” another one said.

On Friday, Rabiya has turned emotional as she addressed the public on her Miss Universe National Costume performance.

Rabiya began an Instagram live video by saying sorry for those who were disappointed by her costume.

“I just want to quickly clarify, I’m so sorry kung na disappoint man kayo sa akin but I know I did my best,” she said.

The beauty queen added that she even injured herself backstage.

“I even cut my finger earlier, yung stockings ko puno na rin siya ng dugo, but I kept fighting,” she said.

She even said that she did not have enough time to retouch her make up and hair.

“I was running for scissors, for pins and everything just to execute the costume really well,” she added.

Rabiya thanked those who continue to support her and seeing the audience on stage gave her the confidence to walk in the Miss Universe runway.

“I felt really great. I felt so beautiful nakita ko yung cheer ng mga judges, yung sigawan ng mga Pilipino,” she said.

Rabiya said that the fight has just begun and she asked for prayers and support throughout the competition. (TDT)

