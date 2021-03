Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay have publicly announced that they are engaged.

A series of photos on Ellen Adarna’s wall confirmed that the two are now one step away from marriage.

“Game Over 🤪 @ramsayderek07” read Adarna’s simple message on Instagram.

One photo also showed a family portrait with Elias, Adarna’s son with ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz and habang Austin, Derek’s child with his ex-wife, Mary Christine Jolly.