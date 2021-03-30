EntertainmentLatest News

Claire dela Fuente dies due to cardiac arrest

Veteran singer and OPM icon Claire dela Fuente has passed away due to cardiac arrest earlier this morning, March 30. She was 62.

The death of the dela Fuente, who has been dubbed as ‘the Karen Carpenter of the Philippines’, was first tweeted by ABS-CBN’s entertainment reporter MJ Felipe at 11:03 a.m.

“Relatives of the singer confirmed her passing, thru composer/producer Jonahan Manalo who is close to the family,” Felipe said in his tweet.


Dela Fuente, who is particularly known for OPM hit “Sayang”, was discovered by the late George Canseco, a leading Filipino song composer, in a singing contest when she was only 15 years old.

She had been visible on the news in the past months after his son Gregorio de Guzman was involved in the case of Christine Dacera, who was found dead at a hotel in Makati City on New Year’s Eve. Gregorio denied the allegations.

This is a developing story.

RELATED NEWS: Son reveals Claire Dela Fuente tested positive for COVID-19 before death

