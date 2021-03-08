Filipino film “Love or Money” features love story from OFW’s persective in Dubai

A new Filipino rom-com film will showcase a slice-of-life story of OFWs in Dubai, titled “Love or Money”

Star Cinema’s latest film features Coco Martin and Angelica Panganiban in their first love team tandem together, in a film led by blockbuster director Mae Cruz-Alviar.

Cruz-Alviar described Dubai as the ‘rose of the desert’ – a city that grew and prospered out of barren deserts which she alluded to the character of Panganiban in ‘Love or Money’.

“Nung pinresent yung project sa akin, napili na nila yung Dubai. But of course, in the process nung kine-create namin yung story, I also wanted to kumbaga maging firm kung “Why Dubai, of all places?”. So ang Dubai kasi, it’s like the character of Angel. Ang Dubai di pa parang rose from the desert. Out of the desert biglang umusbong ang isang city na napakaprogressive, it’s a first-world country. Parang nakakasilaw sa opulence at yaman niya. So parang ganun yung character ni Angel,” explained Cruz-Alviar.

The official trailer for “Love or Money” gives a glimpse of Panganiban and Martin’s love story where the two meet each other again in different cirumstances in Dubai, years after their initial relationship ended.

Cruz-Alviar furthered that “Love or Money” also touches base with the diversity of Filipinos that can be seen in all sectors of work in the country.

“Napakadiverse ng mga Filipinos in Dubai. You have Filipinos na ang trabaho mula pinakamababa all the way sa pinakamataas – and that’s the kind of story we have. We are showcasing not just Filipinos like the other films we’ve had na set abroad na shino-showcase yung mga Filipinos yung trabaho ng mga Filipinos or the character of the Filipinos in Dubai, napakadiverse. So bagay talaga siya doon sa kwento namin and it can only happen in Dubai,” said Cruz-Alviar.

She stressed that when she met Filipinos in Dubai, she felt that this country is a place where Filipinos can achieve their dreams in an environment where tolerance and equality is promoted – the exact setting that they envisioned to portray OFWs living and working here in Dubai.

“Also in Dubai kasi there’s the possibility that you can reach your dreams and your goals easily. Kumbaga magta-trabaho ka, pagsisikapan mo, pero it’s within reach. (OFWs) deal with foreigners, you’re treated equally, parang meron kang ganoong feeling. That’s why I feel the Filipinos there are more confident. May confidence, mas exposed din dun sa finer things in life. So bagay na bagay talaga siya doon sa kwento namin, it’s really the perfect place for our story and for our characters,” said Cruz-Alviar.

“Love or Money” has an initial early bird access via KTX.ph, iWantTFC, and TFC On Demand from March 8-11. “Love or Money” will start streaming this worldwide this March 12.

Watch the trailer here: