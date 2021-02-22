Joshua Garcia explains why he agrees to do ‘Paubaya’ music video with ex-Julia Barretto 

Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia was convinced to do the hit music video ‘Paubaya’ of Moira Dela Torre due to his friendship with the singer and her husband Jason Hernandez.

Garcia also said that he was excited to do another project with ex-loveteam and girlfriend Julia Barretto.

The music video remains to be one of the trending videos on YouTube and is set to hit close to 20 million views.

In an episode of ASAP Natin ‘To, Joshua was asked why he said yes to the project.

“Simple lang ang sagot ko diyan, ‘yung friendship namin nila Moi, nila Kuya Jason and Julia. ‘Yun ‘yung isa sa nagpa-oo talaga sa akin. Seryoso, totoo ‘yun,” he said.

Joshua said that he studied and listened to the lyrics of the song and he decided that the story reflected their real life story.

“Si Moi ‘yung nag-ask sa akin, eh. Sabi niya, ‘Okay ka ba to do this Paubaya?’ Napakinggan ko yung kanta. Sabi ko, ‘Ang ganda nito ah. Parang saktong-sakto masyado sa amin,” he said.

The actor then said that they collaborated in writing the script of the music video further.

“May script siya, kami ‘yung gumawa, ako, si Moi, si Kuya Jason and si Jul. Kami yung gumawa apat. May script siya, siyempre may guide kung hanggang saan lang kayo. Pero ‘yung sasabihin as an actor, kung saan ka komportable siyempre, kung saan mo mararamdaman,” he said.

Joshua did not respond to Kim Chiu’s question on why he felt the need to say sorry. Instead, he said that he did not have a hard time shooting the scenes with Julia.

“Oo naman. Ka-message ko nga si Kuya Jason before the shoot. Sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Bro, sigurado ako exciting itong mangyayari.’ Kasi parang doon na lang kami ulit nagsama-sama ulit. Last project naming ginawa na magkakasama is ‘Love You to the Stars and Back,’ yung ‘Torete’ ni Moi,” he said.