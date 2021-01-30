KC Concepcion issues apology over controversial Baguio party

Actress KC Concepcion broke her silence and issued an apology after taking part in the controversial birthday party organized by Tim Yap in Baguio City.

Concepcion was among the celebrities who attended the January 17 party inside Camp John Hay which gained public outrage and backlash.

Concepcion was seen posting photos without face mask.

She later on paid tribute to “nurses, doctors, frontliners and caregivers who have been working hard since the beginning of last year.”

She recalled about her experience being quarantined for three months without anyone to lean on.

“Mentally, it was taking its toll, which it did on so many of us regular people, but most especially on our frontliners who have been working nonstop to keep our communities safe. Thank you,” she said.

Concepcion emphasized that she agrees “that keeping a mask on and not letting our guards down is the least we citizens could do”.

She later on addressed the Baguio City event for letting her guard down.

“I personally apologize for not having kept my mask on 100% of the time during a gathering. It has been 2 weeks since then and I hope we can move forward with lessons learned about safety protocols indoors or outdoors when in a crowd. I understand the panic. And I would react in a similar way,” she wrote.

Concepcion together with Yap and other attendees were fined Php1,500 each in Baguio City for not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing.

The Manor was fined a total of P9,000 for its violation of local rules on face masks, physical distancing, as well as new-normal protocols.

“This pandemic situation is tiring on many levels for us all. We all have our different struggles and ways of coping,” KC added.

“There are days that you’re up, and there are days when you’re down. There are days that you’re strong, and days when you fail. But one thing is for sure, we can all learn from everyday experiences, and from each other,” KC wrote.