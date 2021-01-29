Tim Yap, KC Concepcion, 31 others fined P1,500 each over COVID-19 protocol violation

Prominent media personality Tim Yap along with at least 32 guests during his controversial birthday party paid a fine of PHP1,500 each for breaching COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

In a Facebook post of the local government of Baguio City, it said: “A total of 33 participants to the event including Mrs. Arlene Magalong, celebrant Tim Yap and artist KC Concepcion have each paid their fines of P1,000 for violation of Ord. 45-2020 and P500 for Ord. 46-2020.”



Photos of the party recently went viral on social media, as most of the guests were seen not wearing face mask and not observing physical distancing.

Meanwhile, the LGU added that The Manor, the party location, has been slapped with a P9,000 fine for violation of the face mask ordinance; P3,000 for physical distancing ordinance; and P5,000 for the new normal operation for business establishments.

“The Manor submitted a commitment to follow health protocols which is another requirement of the City Permits and Licensing Division before it can renew its business permit,” the LGU added.



Earlier on Friday, the national government has rejected the resignation of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong as contact tracing czar over his supposed lapses in the controversial party of Yap.

The city mayor and his wife Arlene were guests during the party.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement: “Mayor Magalong’s resignation, however, has not been accepted. He continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of the leadership of the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19,” Roque added.

Reason cited in Magalong’s resignation letter to Sec. Carlito Galvez is “to hold myself accountable and do what is necessary to rectify this misstep.”

“I should have done an immediate spot correction of the errors that I witnessed during that time. Much as I have given my best to discharge my duties for the Task Force, this incident has been a reminder that a higher standard is always expected of me,” Magalong said in his letter.

“It pains me to see my family, and my constituents, in anguish over this but I am committed to hold myself accountable and do what is necessary to rectify this misstep,” he added.

Yap also apologized for the health protocol breach during his birthday celebration.