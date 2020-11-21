LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo spotted in Batangas

John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo were spotted in Batangas last Novemver 20.

Some photos of the two were shared by their fans and rumors about a new project together excite their fans.

In a report by Pep.ph, the two however did not reunite for a new project but were invited as guests in a private event.

In an interview with Star Magic PR head Thess Gubi, she said that the two stars attended the birthday celebration of Dimples Romana.

“Surprise party iyon ni Boyet for Dimples,” Thess said.

Dimples birthday was on November 13, but the celebration did not push through at that time. The three were co-stars in the hit 2007 romantic film ‘One More Chance’.

John Lloyd and Bea were supposed to star in another film project to be shot in Italy, but did not push through due to the coronavirus pandemic.