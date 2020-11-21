Entertainment

LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo spotted in Batangas

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 10 hours ago

John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo were spotted in Batangas last Novemver 20.

Some photos of the two were shared by their fans and rumors about a new project together excite their fans.

In a report by Pep.ph, the two however did not reunite for a new project but were invited as guests in a private event.

In an interview with Star Magic PR head Thess Gubi, she said that the two stars attended the birthday celebration of Dimples Romana.

“Surprise party iyon ni Boyet for Dimples,” Thess said.

Dimples birthday was on November 13, but the celebration did not push through at that time. The three were co-stars in the hit 2007 romantic film ‘One More Chance’.

John Lloyd and Bea were supposed to star in another film project to be shot in Italy, but did not push through due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Rachelle Ann Go and husband Martin Spies are expecting their first child!

Rachelle Ann Go and husband Martin Spies are expecting their first child!

9 hours ago
Photo of Derek Ramsay confirms breakup with Andrea Torres

Derek Ramsay confirms breakup with Andrea Torres

2 days ago
Photo of “Quezon’s Game” receives positive reviews from Filipinos and non-Filipinos in UAE

“Quezon’s Game” receives positive reviews from Filipinos and non-Filipinos in UAE

2 days ago
Photo of #NasaPusoKoAngPangulo: Robin Padilla defends Duterte to Robredo

#NasaPusoKoAngPangulo: Robin Padilla defends Duterte to Robredo

2 days ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close