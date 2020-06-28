Andrea Torres ready to marry boyfriend Derek Ramsay

The Philippines has affirmed the public of its full support to both the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Philippine Health Insurance Corp., stating that the national government will not allow the aforementioned entities to undergo financial disruptions....
Former Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. dies at 93
Former actor and Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. has succumbed to heart failure last June 26. He was 93. His son, Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr. revealed details of his father's passing in a Facebook video. "After 93 full years, our father former Senator Ramon...
OFWs with loans, employer disputes among top problems that hinder OFW repatriation – Bello
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that employer disputes and loan cases are among the factors that impede the government to repatriate some distressed OFWs that have been stranded and affected due to the impact of the coronavirus...
PH to repatriate remains of OFWs from Saudi who died from COVID-19 related diseases
The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has confirmed that it has allowed the repatriation of the remains of overseas Filipino workers who have died due to COVID-19 from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia...
After Derek Ramsay dropped hints about seeing girlfriend Andrea Torres as his future wife, the actress has admitted that she is ready to marry him as well.
The couple, who announced that they are dating in 2019, both said that they now see each other getting married someday despite the age gap and their still young relationship.
Ramsay and Torres were paired up in GMA-7 series The Better Woman, where they said their flame began.
“Siyempre masayang-masaya ako and flattered na marinig yun from him. Kasi, yun din ang pinagdarasal ko talaga. All in ako sa relationship, that’s why I never get into one half-hearted,” she said in a report by Pep.ph.
She added that while it has not been a year since they started dating, the strength of their relationship is palpable, and that it was different from any other flames she had in the past.
Torres noted that Ramsay has been making the relationship easy for her, and that he constantly provides him security about his love for her.
