Andrea Torres ready to marry boyfriend Derek Ramsay

After Derek Ramsay dropped hints about seeing girlfriend Andrea Torres as his future wife, the actress has admitted that she is ready to marry him as well.

The couple, who announced that they are dating in 2019, both said that they now see each other getting married someday despite the age gap and their still young relationship.

Ramsay and Torres were paired up in GMA-7 series The Better Woman, where they said their flame began.

“Siyempre masayang-masaya ako and flattered na marinig yun from him. Kasi, yun din ang pinagdarasal ko talaga. All in ako sa relationship, that’s why I never get into one half-hearted,” she said in a report by Pep.ph.

She added that while it has not been a year since they started dating, the strength of their relationship is palpable, and that it was different from any other flames she had in the past.

Torres noted that Ramsay has been making the relationship easy for her, and that he constantly provides him security about his love for her.

