Sunday, June 7, 2020

Jun 07 20, 3:20 pm

BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter

Entertainment

Jun. 07, 20 | 3:20 pm

Popular K-pop group BTS, through their management company Big Hit Entertainment, donated USD1 million (Dhs3.6 milion) to the Black Lives Matter campaign on June 5, Variety reported.
 
In a tweet, the boy group said that they have decided to donate to stand in solidarity with the African Americans as they fight for their rights following the death of George Floyd due to police brutality.
 
“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together,” BTS said in its Twitter post.
 
The campaign’s managing director Kailee Scales expressed his gratitude for BTS, saying that they are moved by the group’s generosity.
 
“Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives,” she said.
 
Other South Koren stars who have supported the campaign through donations include Jay Park and his group H1GHR Music, Mark Tuan of boy band GOT7, and Korean-American rapper ph-1.
 
As of today, widespread protests are occurring in the US and across the globe after African American Floyd died due to being knelt on the neck by a policeman for nine minutes despite being handcuffed.

