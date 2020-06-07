BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter

Following Abu Dhabi's pronouncements of an emirate-wide movement restriction, some residents who live in Abu Dhabi but had urgent matters to attend to in Dubai and/or the Northern Emirates found themselves stranded outside their home emirate. In the case of Pakistani...
UAE mandates isolation rooms, capacity limits on pools, gyms, cafes for hotel establishments
(WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has launched an integrated health and safety advisory outlining all precautionary measures that must be pursued across all hotel establishments to ensure safety and wellbeing of guests. The guide...
COVID-19: PH surpasses 1,000-mark in COVID-19 deaths
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 1,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fatalities, as it confirmed nine new cases. The total death toll now stands at 1,003. DOH has also confirmed 555 new cases, bringing the...
Abu Dhabi police advises motorists to check tires to avoid accidents
(WAM) -- As part of its 'Safe Traffic Summer Campaign', Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, urged drivers to urgently check the tyres of their vehicles to ensure they are safe and undamaged, to avoid accidents during summer resulting from high temperatures. Lt. Colonel Mohammed...
Popular K-pop group BTS, through their management company Big Hit Entertainment, donated USD1 million (Dhs3.6 milion) to the Black Lives Matter campaign on June 5, Variety reported.
In a tweet, the boy group said that they have decided to donate to stand in solidarity with the African Americans as they fight for their rights following the death of George Floyd due to police brutality.
“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together,” BTS said in its Twitter post.
The campaign’s managing director Kailee Scales expressed his gratitude for BTS, saying that they are moved by the group’s generosity.
“Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives,” she said.
Other South Koren stars who have supported the campaign through donations include Jay Park and his group H1GHR Music, Mark Tuan of boy band GOT7, and Korean-American rapper ph-1.
As of today, widespread protests are occurring in the US and across the globe after African American Floyd died due to being knelt on the neck by a policeman for nine minutes despite being handcuffed.
우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.
우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.
나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다.
We stand against racial discrimination.
We condemn violence.
You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
