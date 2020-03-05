Claudine Barretto: Julia Montes is better than Julia Barretto

It seems that the Claudine Barretto is far from reconciliation with niece Julia Barretto.

Julia is the daughter of Claudine’s sister Marjorie whom the actress had a conflict with.

In a recent social media post, a netizen even fueled the fire when she asked Claudine on who’s better actress, Julia Montes or Julia Barretto?

Claudine responded without hesitation: Julia Montes of course!

A netizen followed up and asked Claudine if she’s being impartial with her decision.

“@claubarretto is that an honest answer or just because you still mad of your own niece,” the netizen asked.

The actress then replied ‘both’ to the netizen’s question.

Some netizens were divided on Claudine’s response. Some said that she was should’ve not answered the question while others blame the netizen for even asking.