Sarah Geronimo’s mom wants prenup?

Abu Dhabi Police came to the rescue of an Emirati man who lost his money worth Dh133,000 to a phone scammer. In a video shared by Abu Dhabi Police, a man narrated his experience with a phone scammer. "The caller posed as a Central Bank employee and requested for my...
Filipinos aboard MV Diamond Princess to return to PH on Feb. 25
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin Jr. said that the repatriation of some 500 Filipinos on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has been moved to February 25. The initial plan for the repatriation was schedule on Sunday. "It is all happening on 25 Feb. and...
COVID-19 cases in UAE now at 13
Two new additional cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were announced by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Saturday. In a statement, MoHAP said these two new cases included a 70-year-old Iranian visitor and his 64-year-old wife. This...
Filipino among 2 new cases of coronavirus in UAE, says MoHAP
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced Friday two new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE. Among the new cases is a 34-year-old Filipino, according to a report of the Emirates News Agency WAM. "The two new cases are for a 34-year old...
It was supposed to be a grand wedding in Italy next month. But apparently, celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli could no longer wait; they had a secret civil wedding at a luxury hotel in BGC Taguig.
Entertainment portal, Fashion Pulis, published a blind item last week hinting that preparation for the couple’s wedding was being shrouded by series of unusual intervention by the singer-actress’ mom.
RELATED SHOWBIZ NEWS: Matteo assaults Sarah’s bodyguard during civil wedding—Taguig PNP
“With barely a few weeks of the rumored matrimonial ceremony of high-profile couple, word has it that An Elder (AE) has been giving the wedding planners a difficult time,” the Fashion Pulis reported.
Without naming names, showbiz insiders immediately got the hint that the high-profile couple being referred to in the blind item was Sarah and Matteo and the “An Elder” is Divine, Sarah’s mother.
Allegedly, Sarah’s mother was giving the wedding planners a hard time, i.e. refusing to sign a document allowing her to marry overseas, postponing the measurements for her gown during the wedding, and would always give an excuse for not showing up for shoots for video message for her daughter’s and future husband.
RELATED SHOWBIZ NEWS: Netizens rally behind Sarah Geronimo’s decision to marry Matteo Guidicelli
“While [Future Bride] has been pleading for AE to cooperate, she was not at all listening and instead, she was focused on reading documents.
“Later, the documents turned out to be the prenup and other papers that would allegedly place under her name everything that FB owns.
A prenuptial agreement, commonly referred to as a prenup, is a written contract entered into by a couple prior to marriage. It enables them to select and control many of the legal rights they acquire upon marrying.
“AE said that she would only have peace of mind if FB turns over everything to her. Her goal is to ensure that FH will not get any assets of FB in case they separate in the future,” Fashion Pulis reported.
It is not known though whether a prenup has indeed been signed before the couple wed hastily last night.
RELATED SHOWBIZ NEWS: More details on Sarah-Matteo’s wedding revealed
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
