Sarah Geronimo’s mom wants prenup?

It was supposed to be a grand wedding in Italy next month. But apparently, celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli could no longer wait; they had a secret civil wedding at a luxury hotel in BGC Taguig.

Entertainment portal, Fashion Pulis, published a blind item last week hinting that preparation for the couple’s wedding was being shrouded by series of unusual intervention by the singer-actress’ mom.

“With barely a few weeks of the rumored matrimonial ceremony of high-profile couple, word has it that An Elder (AE) has been giving the wedding planners a difficult time,” the Fashion Pulis reported.

Without naming names, showbiz insiders immediately got the hint that the high-profile couple being referred to in the blind item was Sarah and Matteo and the “An Elder” is Divine, Sarah’s mother.

Allegedly, Sarah’s mother was giving the wedding planners a hard time, i.e. refusing to sign a document allowing her to marry overseas, postponing the measurements for her gown during the wedding, and would always give an excuse for not showing up for shoots for video message for her daughter’s and future husband.

“While [Future Bride] has been pleading for AE to cooperate, she was not at all listening and instead, she was focused on reading documents.

“Later, the documents turned out to be the prenup and other papers that would allegedly place under her name everything that FB owns.

A prenuptial agreement, commonly referred to as a prenup, is a written contract entered into by a couple prior to marriage. It enables them to select and control many of the legal rights they acquire upon marrying.

“AE said that she would only have peace of mind if FB turns over everything to her. Her goal is to ensure that FH will not get any assets of FB in case they separate in the future,” Fashion Pulis reported.

It is not known though whether a prenup has indeed been signed before the couple wed hastily last night.

