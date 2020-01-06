Is 2020 the year of Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli’s nuptial?

Matteo Guidicelli | @Instagram

Will this be the year when Kapamilya stars Sarah Geronimo and beau Matteo Guidicelli will hold their wedding?

The looming speculations began after pop star Sarah Geronimo led the ‘Tala’ dance and interviewed a female guest on January 5 at variety show, “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

Geronimo asked the woman who had a viral video online about how she learned to groove in the beat of “Tala.”

“Pinapanood ko lang po for exercise at after noon, nagku-contract na ako. Kinabukasan, nanganak na ako,” she said.

Geronimo responded with, “So, alam ko na ang gagawin ko kapag ako ang nagbuntis, pero asawa muna bago buntis. Kasal muna bago buntis.”

Both netizens and fellow actors were surprised upon the announcement of their engagement when Guidicelli posted a photo on Instagram last November 7, 2019.

“I love you my love, now and forever,” Guidicelli captioned.

The two remained silent despite speculations on the date of Geronimo and Guidicelli’s church wedding believed to happen after the second quarter of 2020, ABS-CBN PUSH reported.