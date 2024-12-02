SALAMAT, PRESIDENT MARCOS! How the president’s visit leads to stronger ties between PH and UAE

On November 26, 2024, President Bongbong Marcos made history by embarking on his first working visit to the United Arab Emirates. This event is particularly significant as the last time a Philippine head of state visited the country was in 2008. It also aligns with the two countries’ commemoration of their robust and evolving relationship over the past years, which began 50 years ago on August 19, 1974.

Many anticipated that his presence would not only celebrate the longstanding friendship between the Philippines and the UAE but also open new avenues for economic opportunities and cultural exchange, providing a chance to uplift the Filipino community and inspire pride and unity among the estimated one million strong Filipinos living in the country.

Strengthening bilateral relations

President Marcos met with UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Taking place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, their meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, economy, and sustainability, along with other sectors that will boost the mutual development interests of both the UAE and the Philippines.

“As our countries celebrate 50 years of friendship and collaboration, we remain committed to bolstering ties and bringing lasting benefit to our peoples,” His Highness Sheikh Al Nahyan said, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to advancing the country’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) talks with the Philippines.

Filipinos in the UAE

President Marcos’ meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, likewise explored ways to further strengthen the ties between the UAE and the Philippines.

The Ruler of Dubai acknowledged the indispensable contributions of the Filipino community to the UAE’s growth and progress.

In a social media post, he said: “We have over 660,000 Filipinos working in the UAE, and more than 500,000 tourists annually from the Philippines. They are among the distinguished communities, friendly, and committed to the country’s laws. They are always welcomed, and we cherish our relations with the Philippines.”

Thank you, UAE!

President Marcos expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the care and support extended to Filipinos who consider the UAE their “second home.”

He also acknowledged the UAE’s humanitarian gestures towards the Filipino community, specifically the pardon of 143 Filipinos as well as the country’s constant, invaluable assistance to the victims of the devastating floods in the Philippines in recent years.

“I thank Sheikh Al Nahyan for understanding that my visit had to be cut short given the need to attend to relief and reconstruction activities in communities devastated by successive typhoons. I also conveyed appreciation for the UAE’s government’s constant humanitarian support for victims of these natural calamities,” said President Marcos in his statement upon arriving in the Philippines.

A chance to meet

Before his trip, President Marcos requested the understanding of his kababayans in the UAE, as he could not meet with them due to his personal supervision of relief and reconstruction efforts in typhoon-affected communities in the Philippines recently.

However, Filipinos in the UAE had hoped for the chance to meet him, not just as a symbol of national pride, but as an opportunity to share their hopes and aspirations directly with the Philippines’ leader.

“A visit from the President would have been a valuable platform for OFWs to raise issues close to our hearts: the need for more comprehensive reintegration programs for returning OFWs, accessible housing and education for our families, and enhanced bilateral agreements that ensure greater protections for workers. Many also yearn for programs that encourage entrepreneurship or upskilling, so our contributions abroad can lead to sustainable livelihoods when we eventually return home,” shared Mark Jason de la Cruz, an office manager in a fintech company in Dubai.

Jhess Regaspi, a corporate relationship manager who has been in the UAE for 11 years, echoed the same sentiment.

“As OFWs, we face challenges such as separation from our loved ones, navigating labor concerns, and securing a future beyond our contracts. A dialogue with the President could have opened doors to understanding these challenges more deeply, while inspiring confidence that our voices are being heard at the highest levels of government,” she said.

Indeed, President Marcos’ visit to the UAE is more than just a historic moment – it is also a call for all Filipinos, both at home and in the UAE, to unite in fostering stronger ties and advocating for their needs.