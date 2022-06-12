Filipina business leader lauds tireless efforts of OFWs as modern-day heroes for 124th PH Independence Day

An international award-winning Filipina business leader commended the perseverance and resilience of millions of overseas Filipinos worldwide that have contributed to the growth and development not only of the country where they currently live, but more so as living testaments of the Philippines’ legacy of independence.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO & Managing Director of New Perspective Media Group, underscored the importance of OFWs’ contributions to the Philippine economy as one of the pillars of the country’s growth. Latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas recorded the biggest monthly inflow of $2.59 billion (AED 9.51 billion) as of March 2022, representing a 3.2 per cent rise as a reflection of the improving economic conditions amongst OFWs.

“They are among the tireless hands whose efforts fortify the cornerstones of our economic freedom—providing for their families and contributing to the development of their motherland. No matter the cost, they brave unchartered waters, rock the cradle and take care of the world,” said Dr. Remo in her message.

Dr. Remo, who also serves as the Publisher and Editor-in-chief of The Filipino Times, said since 2013 the newspaper has consistently been providing accurate, timely, and important information for Filipinos across 236 countries. So much so that in 2020, the publication became the first in the UAE to receive the ‘Parangal sa Araw ng Kasarinlan’ from the Philippine Embassy in the UAE for “exhibiting global excellence as a chronicler of the voice and viewpoints fo the Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)”.

“The Filipino Times affirms its strong commitment to always strive our hardest to uphold the great Filipino image of high-spirited, hardworking and world-class caliber. We pledge to bridge the gap in news and information relevant to our modern-day heroes and their families back home,” shared Dr. Remo.

She aspires for fellow OFWs to reflect and take inspiration from the country’s valiant heroes of the past, whose efforts ensured that Filipinos in the generations to come will enjoy a life of liberty where everyone can contribute towards nation-building.

“Today is a great time to express our utmost gratitude and pay homage to our pioneering forefathers, whose valor and heroism culminated in realizing our dream of a free nation. May the ideals of our forefathers light our path to building a great nation we can all rely on and be proud of,” said Dr. Remo.

Here’s Dr. Remo’s complete message: