PH govt funded-repatriation flight for over 496 Filipinos departs UAE today

The Philippine government has arranged a government-funded repatriation flight for 496 Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates, including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and stranded tourists, amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

The repatriation flight on Friday will bring home 360 OFWs and 136 Filipino tourists, according to Philippine authorities.Among the workers, 270 are from Dubai while 90 are from Abu Dhabi.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said the government continues to assist Filipinos who wish to return home through coordinated efforts with various agencies and host governments in the region.

“In partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs and in full coordination with the local authorities and host governments, we will continue to assist those who wish to come home,” Cacdac said.

He added that the Department of Migrant Workers, through the Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs), has also been conducting repatriation operations in other parts of the Middle East.

The group is scheduled to depart from the Philippine Consulate General and MWO offices at 12 noon for Fujairah Airport, where the chartered flight is set to depart at 8:00 p.m.

The flight is a government-funded, non-ticketed repatriation service, with the charter arrangement covering airfare as well as land transportation within the UAE.

Earlier, the Department of Migrant Workers facilitated the repatriation of 29 OFWs, while the Department of Foreign Affairs assisted 17 tourists in returning to the Philippines.

Enciso said several Philippine government agencies are ready to provide support to repatriated Filipinos upon arrival in the Philippines. These include the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

These agencies will assist OFWs while they wait to return to their jobs abroad or if they decide to remain in the Philippines.

So far, authorities said none of the repatriated Filipinos have indicated plans to stay in the Philippines permanently, with most choosing to remain on standby until the situation in the region stabilizes.

The chartered flight is expected to arrive in the Philippines at around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities said the government continues to monitor the situation and may arrange additional repatriation flights if needed, depending on demand.